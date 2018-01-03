Furore over Cryptocurrencies

MONEY MARKET ANALYSIS

Obinna Chima examines the raging debate surrounding the likely impact of cryptocurrencies on financial system stability and the conduct of monetary policy if approved in Nigeria

The world of money and finance is transforming before our eyes. Digitised assets and innovative financial channels, instruments and systems are creating new paradigms for financial transaction and forging alternative conduits of capital.

In recent times, the rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies has been attracting the attention of investors in the global market, whilst it has remained a concern to regulators of financial institutions.

From the United States(US) to other countries in Europe and Asia, the allure to cryptocurrencies has continued to increase. Indeed, investors in cryptocurrencies have been riding a tremendous bull run as it outpaced global stock market returns by huge margins last year.

A cryptocurrency is a digital currency that is created and managed through the use of advanced encryption techniques known as cryptography. Cryptocurrency made the leap from being an academic concept to (virtual) reality with the creation of Bitcoin in 2009.

There are over 1,300 cryptocurrencies in the world, with Bitcoin as the most popular.

While Bitcoin attracted a growing following in subsequent years, it captured significant investor and media attention in April 2013 when it peaked at a record $266 per bitcoin after surging 10-fold in the preceding two months.

Bitcoin’s price rose stratospherically last year, a fact that left many players in the market with massive gains and many bigger players became millionaires.

As of December 18, 2017, the total value of digital currencies was just over $587 billion with bitcoin dominating. In fact, the market capitalisation of the Bitcoin only was $284 billion, with a price per coin of nearly $17,000 as of the abovementioned date.

But despite these, central banks as well as regulators across the globe, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) have continued to issue warnings about the dangers of digital money, while some are considering supressing bitcoin or even creating their own versions of cryptocurrencies.

The regulators are worried that it might disrupt financial system stability, make financial institutions more vulnerable to cyber attacks, affect the bottom-line of regulated banks, shift lending beyond the regulatory perimeter and make central banks lose control of payments.

The Cryptocurrency Industry

A report by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) titled: “Global Cryptocurrency Benchmarking Study,” estimated that more than three million people (three times previous estimates) are actively using cryptocurrencies.

The 2017 report, which was authored by Garrick Hileman and Michel Rauchs, showed that cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used, stored, transacted and mined around the globe.

The study gathered data from more than 100 cryptocurrency companies in 38 countries, capturing an estimated 75 per cent of the cryptocurrency industry.

It divided the cryptocurrency industry into four key sectors – exchanges, wallets, payments, and mining.

In terms of exchanges, it found that cryptocurrency exchanges provide on-off ramps to cryptocurrency systems by offering services to users wishing to buy or sell cryptocurrency. This sector was the first to emerge in the cryptocurrency industry, and has the most operating entities and employs the most people. Currently, about 52 per cent of small exchanges hold a formal government license, compared to only 35 per cent of large exchanges, the report stated.

Also, it noted that wallets have evolved from simple software programs to sophisticated applications that offer a variety of technical features and services. As a result, the lines between wallets and exchanges are increasingly blurred, with 52 per cent of wallets providing an integrated currency exchange feature.

Similarly, the report stated that cryptocurrency payment companies generally act as gateways between cryptocurrency users and the broader economy, bridging national currencies and cryptocurrencies.

They can fit into two broad categories: firms that use cryptocurrency primarily as a “payment rail” for fast and efficient cross-border transactions, and firms that facilitate the use of cryptocurrency for both users and merchants. The study found that the size of the average business-to-business cryptocurrency payment ($1,878) dwarfs peer-to-peer and consumer-to-business cryptocurrency payments.

According to the report, in the absence of a central authority, cryptocurrencies are created by a process called “mining” – usually the performance of a large number of computations to solve a cryptographic “puzzle”. The study showed how cryptocurrency mining has evolved from a hobby activity into a professional, capital-intensive industry in which bitcoin miners earned more than $2 billion in mining revenues since 2009. The cryptocurrency mining map indicates that a significant proportion of publicly known mining facilities are concentrated in certain Chinese provinces.

Furthermore, the study found that more than 1,800 people now work full time in the cryptocurrency industry, as more companies are engaged across various cryptocurrency sectors.

“Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin have been seen by some as merely a passing fad or insignificant, but that view is increasingly at odds with the data we are observing,” Research Fellow at the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) at Cambridge Judge Business School, who co-authored the study, Hileman said.

He added: “The advent of cryptocurrency has also sparked many new business platforms with sizable valuations of their own, along with new forms of peer-to-peer economic activity.”

Regulators Kick

Apparently weighing in on recent desperation by Nigerians that invested in Ponzi schemes that promised mouth-watering profits, the CBN warned Nigerians against the use of virtual currencies, including bitcoin, ripples, litecoin.

It argued that virtual currencies are largely used in terrorism financing and money laundering, considering the anonymity of virtual transactions.

“The attention of bank and other financial institutions is hereby drawn to the above risks and you are required to take the following actions actions pending substantive regulation or decision by the CBN,” the statement read.

“Ensure that you do not use, hold, trade and/or transact in any way in virtual currencies. Ensure that existing customers that are virtual currency exchangers have effective capital AML/CFT controls that enable them to comply with customer identification, verification and transfer, monitoring requirements.

“Where banks or other financial institutions are not satisfied with the controls put in place by the virtual currency exchanger/customers, the relationship should be discontinued immediately.

“Any suspicious transactions by these customers should immediately be reported to the Nigerian Finance Intellignece Unit (NFIU).”

The apex bank said anyone trading in bitcoin was doing so at his or her own risk.

“The CBN reiterates that VCs such as bitcoin, ripples, monero, litecoin, dogecion, onecoin, etc., and similar products are not legal tenders in Nigeria.

“Thus, any bank or institution that transacts in such businesses does so at its own risk.”

Similarly, the NDIC has warned against the risk of trading with digital currencies.

The Director Research, Policy and International Relations, NDIC, Mohammed Umar, said the mandate of the corporation does not include providing insurance cover to risks associated with trading with digital currencies not issued by the CBN.

“The financial regulatory authorities are not playing catch up on the digital currency race in Nigeria. There is no country in the world that allows its citizens to use digital currencies as money not issued by the Central Bank,” Umar stated.

“No central bank will accept digital currency as a substitute for its national currency or part of its monetary system, when it is not able to control it.

“Nigerians must understand that adequate notice has been issued by all financial sector regulatory authorities, namely CBN and NDIC, to warn Nigerians who want to trade in bitcoins as gamblers.

“They can only do so at their own risk. The CBN cannot say anyone cannot trade with it and NDIC will not insure any trading in any currency not issued by the CBN.”

Presently, the director said an inter-agency committee, involving the NDIC, Ministry of Justice, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nigeria Police, Department of State Security, DSS and other relevant agencies, had been established on the development.

He said the committee, with its secretariat at the CBN, would closely monitor the activities of digital money operators to ensure Nigerians were not exposed to unnecessary risks.

“If you can buy a bitcoin, nobody will stop you. It is at your own risk. A bitcoin is not covered by the CBN rules, and NDIC will not insure it. We have consistently warned Nigerians that anyone who trades in bitcoin does so at his own risk,” Umar said.

Beyond the concerns raised by the CBN and NDIC, the United States’ Federal Reserves, the European Central Bank, the People’s Bank of China, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, Bank of France, among others, have also cautioned against the use of Bitcoin, just as some have indicated that they were still studying the situation.

Therefore, as cryptocurrencies grow, there is need for central banks across the globe to look for ways to forge partnership with the fintechs. This corporation would be necessary to make things smoother and dispel the fears that had been expressed as well as create better understanding for investors.

