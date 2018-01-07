Gabon 2018: Nigeria Releases Nations Cup List – The Nation Newspaper



The Nation Newspaper Gabon 2018: Nigeria Releases Nations Cup List

The Nation Newspaper

Three professionals and 13 home-based players have made the final list to the 2018 Nations Cup for men, which takes place in Gabon from January 17 to 28. The three professionals are Adamolugbe Oladunjoye (Qatar), Ani Obinna (Morocco) and Kalu Philip …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

