Gabon 2018: Nigeria Releases Nations Cup List – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 7, 2018


Gabon 2018: Nigeria Releases Nations Cup List
Three professionals and 13 home-based players have made the final list to the 2018 Nations Cup for men, which takes place in Gabon from January 17 to 28. The three professionals are Adamolugbe Oladunjoye (Qatar), Ani Obinna (Morocco) and Kalu Philip

