 Gambia President, Barrow speaks on Buhari's role in country's political crisis
Gambia President, Barrow speaks on Buhari’s role in country’s political crisis

Posted on Jan 17, 2018

President Adama Barrow of The Gambia on Tuesday praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership role in the stabilisation of African countries. Barrow made the commendation at a news conference he jointly addressed with President Buhari after bilateral talks in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The 51-year-old Gambian president said that President Buhari played the role […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

