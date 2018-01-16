Ganduje tasks FG on welfare of ex-sevice men – Vanguard
Vanguard
Ganduje tasks FG on welfare of ex-sevice men
Vanguard
KANO—Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has urged the Federal Government to improve welfare package for retired military and police officers. Ganduje spoke during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in the state. The call came on …
