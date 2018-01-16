Ganduje tasks FG on welfare of ex-sevice men

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO—Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has urged the Federal Government to improve welfare package for retired military and police officers.

Ganduje spoke during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in the state.

The call came on the heels of demand by the Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers, RANAO, for the balance of 20 percent consolidated pension areas from the Federal Government.

The governor eulogised the sacrifices of fallen heroes, and called for budgetary allocation by the Federal Government to the retired military officers.

Meanwhile, the Publicity Officer of RANAO, Kano chapter, Captain Yusuf Abdulmalik (retd), lamented that the Federal Government had refused to settle the arrears of 20 percent since 2010, long after the approval of 53 percent consolidated military salaries.

He regretted the poverty families of late veterans were experiencing and also requested for proper accountability on funds realised annually from emblems’ sales.

