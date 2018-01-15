Gani Adams Installation, A rallying point for peace, possibility – Oyintiloye

A lawmaker in Osun state, Honourable Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has joined Nigerians to felicitate with the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams describing him as great inspiration for Yoruba Nation.

Oyintiloye who pointed that the installation ceremony and the glamor that attended to the event as very exciting noted that the gathering evoked the spirit of brotherhood.

The lawmaker who is also the Chairman House Committee on Information and Strategy in the Osun state Assembly expressed great confidence that Otunba Adams would be a great rallying point for the promotion of Yoruba culture, interest within and outside Nigeria.

He maintained that the 15th Aare Ona kankafo is not only conscious of the import of his office in terms of demand and duties but also possessed the will to deliver on onerous task of the office.

Oyintiloye also highlighted the need for leaders of thoughts across Yorubaland to galvanize support for all Yoruba movement and socio-economic cultural organizations, including Oodua Peoples Congress led by Gani Adams.

He maintained that Yoruba nation more than ever in the history of post colonial Nigeria need to be more cohesive, strategic and strive to negotiate for better standing in the confederacy.

Urging Otunba Gani Adams to also use his position to create opportunities for youth and foster oneness among groups and caucus in Yorubaland in such a way that peace and prosperity project of the Yoruba state and the nation will be fastracked.

Oyintiloye however wants young generations to learn from Otunba Gani Adams tenacity, resilience and conviction, urging all to discover a purpose and stick to it.

The post Gani Adams Installation, A rallying point for peace, possibility – Oyintiloye appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

