Gani Adams To Be Officially Installed As Aare Ona Kakanfo On Saturday

The new Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate, Chief Gani Adams will officially be installed on Saturday, January 13 at Durbar Stadium, Oyo State. However, the final rites for the installation will begin on Wednesday, according to a statement from Adams’ media office. According to the statement, Adams will be in seclusion in Oyo from Wednesday. Adams, the […]

