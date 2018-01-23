Garba Shehu begs Na’abba, outlines 15 ‘spectacular’ Buhari achievements

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, has outlined a number of achievements by President Muhammadu Buhari since he assumed office, stating that Nigerians should change the negative impression about his administration.

Earlier in the week, a former speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives Ghali Umar Na’abba had expressed his willingness to work against the re-emergence of incumbent Buhari in the 2019 elections.

The presidential aide in a statement in Abuja however listed a number of achievements of the Buhari administration, which according to him should make Na’abba change his mind. Below are some of the highlighted achievements;

After five quarters of negative growth, Nigeria exited its worst ever recession

An unprecedented 10 consecutive months inflation decline

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s introduction of a new FOREX regime led to the stabilization of the naira against the dollar

Nigeria’s stock market emerged one of the best-performing in the world

Bumper food harvests stemming from increased local food production

A higher power generation rate put at an estimated 7,000MW

Payment of pension to Biafran Police who served during the Nigerian Civil War

Nigeria leaped 24 places in the world ranking of favourable business destinations in the world

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves grew $40 billion, the highest in 3 years

Nigeria successfully issued two Eurobonds (US$4.5bn), a Sukuk Bond (100 billion Naira), a Diaspora Bond (US$300m), and the first Sovereign Climate Bond in Africa, raising billions of dollars for infrastructure spending

Implementation of a whistle blowing programme that had so far seen recoveries of millions of dollars

A most ambitious Social Investment Programme which is feeding millions of school children across the country, 200,000 unemployed graduates enlisted into the N-power Job Scheme and a quarter of a million loans already distributed to Nigerians

Nigeria Customs Service recorded its highest-ever revenue collection, crossing the One Trillion Naira (N1,000,000,000) mark

Examination body JAMB remitted N7.8 billion to the coffers of the federal government

More than a dozen moribund fertiliser blending plants revived under the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative

