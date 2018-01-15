Gas Explosion In Magodo, Lagos State Kills 10, Score Injured – Photos

Gas explosion which occured at the Second Coming Gas station in Magodo, Lagos state this morning have claimed the life of 10 people already counting. The gas plant is located on CMD Road, opposite Magodo Brooks Estate, Lagos Nigeria.

According eyewitness account, operatives of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Federal Road Safety Corps and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are currently at the scene to contain the fire and carry out rescue operation.

The cause of the explosion has not been disclosed yet.

More details later…..