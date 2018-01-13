 Gas explosion: NNPC directs immediate repair works – TheNewsGuru | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gas explosion: NNPC directs immediate repair works – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Gas explosion: NNPC directs immediate repair works
TheNewsGuru
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has directed that repair works should be executed immediately on the ruptured Escravos to Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) that caused explosion at Ugbokodo on Thursday morning. Group Managing Director
Gas pipeline explosion has not affected supply –NNPCNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.