Gates Foundation invests $45M to boost nutrition in Burkina Faso – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Gates Foundation invests $45M to boost nutrition in Burkina Faso
Vanguard
The Gates Foundation will invest $45 million in nutrition and family planning programs in Burkina Faso, Melinda Gates said on Tuesday during a visit to the capital Ouagadougou. Bill Gates “The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will invest $45 million …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!