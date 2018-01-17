 Gauteng’s suspended head of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela quits – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gauteng’s suspended head of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela quits – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Gauteng's suspended head of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela quits
Eyewitness News
Manamela was one of the officials who appeared before the Esidimeni arbitration process to explain her role in the decision to move mentally ill patients from Esidimeni facilities to unregistered NGOs. A screengrab of Dr Makgabo Manamela testifying at
Suspended Gauteng director of mental health resignsNews24
BREAKING: Gauteng head of mental health Manamela resignsTimes LIVE
Gauteng mental health director resigns from department after Esidimeni sagaCitizen

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.