Gauteng’s suspended head of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela quits – Eyewitness News

Gauteng's suspended head of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela quits
Manamela was one of the officials who appeared before the Esidimeni arbitration process to explain her role in the decision to move mentally ill patients from Esidimeni facilities to unregistered NGOs. A screengrab of Dr Makgabo Manamela testifying at …
