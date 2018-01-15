Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele On The Cast List Of “Avengers: Infinity War”?

Could this be true or a stunt pulled by a hacker? The name of a top Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji was seen to have replaced that of another Nollywood star Funke Akindele-Bello on the cast list for upcoming Hollywood superhero film “Avengers: Infinity War”.

Some days back, we reported that the name of the Jenifa’s Diary star appeared as a cast in the Marvel Comic’s Avengers: Infinity War.

This is after her name was sighted on a line-up provided by IMDb, a reputed online database known for listing latest film projects.

The actress was listed as a member of Dora Milaje, the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, recruited from every tribe of Wakanda. Her IMDb page had also listed the movie as one of the films the actress has appeared in.

As a cast, she was to feature alongside Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt and Don Cheadle.

However, as of Saturday, January 13, 2017, it was gathered that Akindele’s name was no longer on the Marvel Comics movie’s IMDb page. Avengers: Infinity War also does not appear on the actress’ IMDb page as well.

Reports are that the actress was never contacted to feature in the movie while she is also yet to confirm or deny the report that she will appear in the movie via any of her social media platforms.

Also, it is understood that no role pass was issued to her.

It was also learnt that Akindele’s name was replaced with Genevieve Nnaji in what many are suspecting to be the hand work of hackers. But if the site was truly hacked as said, the name would not still be there as at the time of filing this report. click here to check

Meanwhile, the development has taken front seat on Twitter:

According to IMDB, Funke Akindele’s name has been taken off from Hollywood movie, Avengers: Infinity War’s cast and replaced with Genevieve Nnaji. pic.twitter.com/BnEWfhT4im — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) January 14, 2018

So Funke Akindele’s role in The Avengers Infinity Wars movie was replaced by our own Genevieve Nnaji. Are you thinking what I’m thinking ?? pic.twitter.com/k36CogV4E4 — Dabibi (@theDabibi) January 14, 2018

Genevieve Nnaji replaced Funke Akindele as Dora Milaje on Avengers Infinity war movie cast. pic.twitter.com/gdPHDOTKpL — Mr.┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@ogbeni_opa) January 15, 2018

Funke Akindele was removed, Genevieve Nnaji is now “Dora Milaje”

What exactly is going on? We deserve explanations — Zainab Jubril (@DeeTreble) January 14, 2018

All of you that were mocking Genevieve Nnaji over not entering Hollywood. How far market??? #Avengers pic.twitter.com/vhQBfbFwp5 — ZION (@Blackdot_Mandy) January 14, 2018

So they really replaced Funke Akindele with Genevieve Nnaji for Infinity war pic.twitter.com/mhvL3e2U2C — stoïc° (@Stoicastic) January 14, 2018

Wait what! Marvel replaced Funke Akindele with Genevieve Nnaji in Avengers Infinity war. Tf is all this BS — Based on Logistics (@Iam_Abdulaxis) January 15, 2018

First it was Funke Akindele on Avengers: Infinity War and now it’s Genevieve Nnaji. Who would it be next week?

Take a guess! pic.twitter.com/1O2HHqrtz1 — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) January 14, 2018

