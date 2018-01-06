George Weah Has Invited Me To His Inauguration – Wenger

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has disclosed that Liberian President-elect, George Weah has invited him to his inauguration on January 22. However, he said that he may be “too busy” to attend the event, which comes up two days before the return leg of Arsenal’s clash against Chelsea in the League Cup semi final. As the […]

The post George Weah Has Invited Me To His Inauguration – Wenger appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

