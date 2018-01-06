George Weah Has Invited Me To His Inauguration – Wenger
Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has disclosed that Liberian President-elect, George Weah has invited him to his inauguration on January 22. However, he said that he may be “too busy” to attend the event, which comes up two days before the return leg of Arsenal’s clash against Chelsea in the League Cup semi final. As the […]
