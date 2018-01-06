George Weah invites Arsene Wenger to inauguration as president of Liberia

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that he has been invited by the new Liberia president George Weah to his inauguration later this month.

Wenger was Weah’s manager at French side Monaco between 1988 and 1992 but he is not sure he will able to attend.

“I have been invited by George to come to the day where he will be the President,” he said.

“I believe I will be busy but if I am suspended (for his comments on referees) I will have time to go.”

Wenger is facing a Football Association disciplinary hearing for various comments he made about referees in recent weeks.

The Arsenal boss admits he still finds it hard to believe what Weah has achieved, the BBC reports.

“The life of this guy is a real film. It is unbelievable. It can make a fantastic film,” said an excited Wenger.

“I remember when I saw him the first time at Monaco, coming in a bit lost, not knowing anybody, not being rated by anybody as a player and becoming the best player in the world in 1995 and today becoming the president of his country.

Wenger also recalled the passion and love Weah had for Liberia.

“I went with George during the period when there was war in Liberia and I have seen how much he suffered for his country,” Wenger added.

“That was the thing which was continuous in his country, the love for his country and for his people.

“Today when I look back I see him crying when war was on in Liberia so it’s a happy story.

“I wish he has a happy presidency and I would like to say this guy is an example for everybody who plays football today.”

Weah won a presidential run off poll last month beating Joseph Boakai with more than 60% of the vote.

He will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female president.

