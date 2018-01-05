George Weah invites Arsene Wenger to inauguration

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has been invited by the new Liberia President George Weah to his inauguration later this month. Wenger was Weah’s manager at French side Monaco between 1988 and 1992 . “I have been invited by George to come to the day where he will be the President. “I believe I will be […]

George Weah invites Arsene Wenger to inauguration

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

