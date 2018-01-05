 George Weah invites Arsene Wenger to inauguration | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

George Weah invites Arsene Wenger to inauguration

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has been invited by the new Liberia President George Weah to his inauguration later this month. Wenger was Weah’s manager at French side Monaco between 1988 and 1992 . “I have been invited by George to come to the day where he will be the President. “I believe I will be […]

George Weah invites Arsene Wenger to inauguration

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.