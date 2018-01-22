 George Weah sworn in as Liberian president | Nigeria Today
George Weah sworn in as Liberian president

Posted on Jan 22, 2018

Former Libaria football star and a one-time World Footballer of the Year,George Weah, has been sworn in as Liberia’s new president. Weah took his oath of office at exactly noon inside the 35,000 capacity Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia. At least, eight African Heads of States, including President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented […]

