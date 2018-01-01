German New Year firecrackers kill two – The Punch



The Punch German New Year firecrackers kill two

The Punch

Fireworks light the sky over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney early on January 1, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Saeed KHAN. Firecrackers left two people dead, a child injured and five people requiring amputations …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

