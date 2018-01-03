 German Unemployment Hits Record Low of 5.5% – Investing.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

German Unemployment Hits Record Low of 5.5% – Investing.com

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Investing.com

German Unemployment Hits Record Low of 5.5%
Investing.com
Investing.com – Germany's unemployment rate held steady at a record low, bolstering optimism over the health of the euro zone's largest economy, official data showed on Wednesday. In a report, Germany's Federal Statistics Office said its jobless rate

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.