Germany signs Law enforcing Equal Pay for Sexes

A new law set to come into force on Saturday in Germany will strengthen calls by women for equal pay, the nation’s Women’s Affairs minister said on Thursday. According to the Minister, Katarina Barley, if a woman is sure that she will be paid less than a man, then, she can make a claim for […]

The post Germany signs Law enforcing Equal Pay for Sexes appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

