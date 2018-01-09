Ghana Bars Candidates With Stretch Marks, Bleached Skin From Recruitment Exercise

The Ghanaian Immigration Service (GIS) has barred candidates with stretch marks and bleached skin from its ongoing recruitment exercise. According to the BBC, quoting an official of the government agency, such candidates were at a high risk of bleeding during “strenuous” exercise that training for the job requires. Also barred from the training were candidates […]

