Ghana is a Success Story, It Makes Nigerians Jealous – Dele Momodu

Media mogul and former Nigerian presidential candidate, Chief Dele Momodu has showered praises on Ghana describing the country as the success story of Africa.

According to him, the giant political strides made by Ghana so far makes it the envy of many other African countries especially when it comes to leadership and Nigerians are not exempted from this envy.

“Ghana is a successful story. Those of us from Nigeria come here because we see Ghana’s success and we want to share in it. Ghana is blessed to have a leader like President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama and that makes Nigerians jealous,” he revealed.

Chief Momodu made the disclosure while taking his turn on Ghana’s Starr FM’s Starr Chat.

He however advised against the practice where one new government runs down their predecessors, warning that it does not help continuity.

“What I’ve seen in Africa is that when new leaders come, they want to dismantle the previous government and it doesn’t help with continuity,” he said. Touching on his support for former President Mahama whom he describes as a ‘total cosmopolitan human being’, he said, “I supported President Mahama, he was a good President”.

But “the easiest way to get rid of a government in is to accuse them of corruption and sometimes, that’s what people want to hear,” he said of his friend, former President Mahama’s loss.

Chief Momodu is the publisher of Ovation International, Africa’s biggest celebrity magazine focused on showcasing the lifestyle of rich and famous Africans.

He started out as journalist and has been involved in Nigerian politics since the 1980s.

Chief Momodu contested the 2011 presidential elections in Nigeria and lost to Goodluck Jonathan.

