 Ghanaian Actress, Tracey Boakye Shows Off Her Massive Cleavage In Birthday Photos | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Entertainment, Fashion, News | 0 comments

No doubt, Ghanaian ladies are massively endowed when it comes to front and backside and I dare to say ‘Nigerians are learners where they are’. Naija babes, make una know vex oo.

This Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye got her followers and fans talking and admirinf her as she shared cleavage-wielding photos to celebrate her 27th Birthday. Five days before her birthday, the actress started releasing series of sensual pictures which set the social media into frenzy.

She is an actress and she is the CEO of Shakira Movie Production, Shakira Entertainment and she also has Boakye Foundation to help the less privilege and contribute to the society. She is a proud mother of one.

See more below…







