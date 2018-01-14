Ghanaian Army Chief Orders "Shoot-To-Kill" On Any Fulani Herdsmen – GhanaWeb

Konongo Divisional Police Commander, Superintendent Bossman Ohene-Boadi orders army to shoot-on-sight any Fulani Herdsmen with arms or causing threats. He was speaking to the about 200 combined military and police force deployed to evacuate the Fulani nomads from the Asante Akyem North and Sekyere Afram Plains Districts in the Ashanti Region, when he made the comments.

According to GhanaWeb.com, he ordered the team of armed military and police force to shoot on sight in the wake of the slightest threat. Supt. Boadi painted a horrific picture of the nomads when he addressed the battle-ready men in uniform as they set off to evacuate nomadic Fulani herdsmen from Agogo land.

“…I believe in safety first, if you see anybody holding arms and wants to attack, please don’t waste time”. These were the orders from Konongo Divisional police commander, Superintendent Bossman Ohene-Boadi.





“…They are not people we have to toil with, they are dangerous, if you joke with them, they will take your life”, he said. The Fulani herdsmen have over the years been accused of destroying farmlands of Agogo residents and at times killing the farmers.





Three soldiers and a police officer were left in critical condition after being ambushed and shot by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Monday at Agogo on their normal operation.





The security personnel deployed at Asante Akyem North and Sekyere Afram Plains Districts have therefore been told to defend themselves.





“…Are Fulanis better than us? Can they shoot better than us? Nobody should die in the bush, no risk taking”, he added.