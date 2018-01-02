 Ghanaian president signs special prosecutor bill against corruption – Xinhua | Nigeria Today
Ghanaian president signs special prosecutor bill against corruption – Xinhua

Posted on Jan 2, 2018


Ghana News Agency

Ghanaian president signs special prosecutor bill against corruption
Xinhua
ACCRA, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) — Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday took a giant step towards the fight against corruption as he assented to a bill for the establishment of the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP). The bill aims to establish the OSP
