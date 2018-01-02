Ghanaian president signs special prosecutor bill against corruption – Xinhua
|
Ghana News Agency
|
Ghanaian president signs special prosecutor bill against corruption
Xinhua
ACCRA, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) — Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday took a giant step towards the fight against corruption as he assented to a bill for the establishment of the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP). The bill aims to establish the OSP …
Ignore witch-hunting claims, speed up creation of Special Prosecutor Office – GII
Is Akufo-Addo the Creator of Nepotism in Ghana?
First Lady hosts 1000 kids at annual New Year Party
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!