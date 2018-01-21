Ghanaian Star Actor, John Dumelo Gets Engaged With His Longtime Lady – Photo
Most popular Ghanian actor, John Dumelo is set to walk down the aisle with his new fiancé after he proposed to her and she said yes to his proposal. The actor shared a photo of his bride to be wearing his engagement ring.
John Dumelo who was in a budding on and off affair with new mum, Yvonne Nelson, has been in a joyful state replying all congratulatory messages from fans and family alike on his social page.
Congrats Demelo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!