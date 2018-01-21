Ghastly Accident Involving A Pure Water Delivery Van, Kills A Young Man In Anambra – Graphic Photos

A ghastly car accident involving a pure water delivery van killed a worker named Chiboy along Mbaukwu road in Anambra State. According to his friend who shared the news, he was with the deceased few days ago before his painful exit. May God accept his soul. See photos below Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

