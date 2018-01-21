 ‘Ghost worker syndrome,’ thrust of this week’s Prof Johnbull – Guardian (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Ghost worker syndrome,’ thrust of this week’s Prof Johnbull – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

'Ghost worker syndrome,' thrust of this week's Prof Johnbull
Guardian (blog)
The vexed issue of 'ghost worker' and its adverse effect on the citizenry is the thrust of this week's edition of Professor Johnbull, the TV drama series powered by Globacom.In the new episode aptly entitled “Ghost worker”, the phenomenon is stretched

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.