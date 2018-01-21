Giade Federal Constituency, Bauchi benefits from ‘Nazeef Babaji Foundation’ philanthropy

By Chris Onuoha

As a way of strengthening people’s faith in Allah and living in peace among ‎each other, a popular Bauchi State born legal practitioner and philanthropist, Barrister Nazeef Babaji has brought smiles to the Muslim faithful in Faggo Shira LGA, in Bauchi State with the completion of massive Mosque building for prayers. This according to him is a project embarked in the community to set a legacy and draw Muslim faithful close to Allah.

The youthful lawyer whose vision to bring succor to his community through his NGO, ‘Nazeef Babaji Foundation’ further created an impact in Giade Federal Constituency in Bauchi State with the renovation of Police station which ‎had been in a dilapidated state for a long time. According to him, the law enforcement agencies are supposed to operate from a very impressive and healthy environment with regards to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

Commending the rare gesture of the philanthropist, the Bauchi State Police commissioner, Sunusi lemo said the force appreciate the overwhelming display of security consciousness exhibited by the legal luminary Nazeef Babaji for the people of Giade communities and federal constituency. This he stressed is a motivation for the police to double their effort towards curbing crime in the area and ensuring peaceful co-existence.

Meanwhile, the young lawyer who also used the opportunity to express his willingness to represent his constituency in the next general under the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) said despite the little impact he had made for so, he intends to do more while soliciting for his people’s support to represent them at the Federal House of Representative.

The post Giade Federal Constituency, Bauchi benefits from 'Nazeef Babaji Foundation' philanthropy appeared first on Vanguard News.

