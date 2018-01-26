Gidi Culture Festival Moves To Hard Rock Cafe Beach Front

The 5th annual Gidi Culture Festival, popularly known as Gidi Fest, is set to hold at the Hard Rock Café Lagos beach front, on the 30 of March.

After an exciting three years of Gidi Fest at Eko Atlantic, the Festival would be moving to a new home, bringing new changes, additions and creating a theme that celebrates the African youth, all to bring another unforgettable festival experience to Lagos.

This year, Gidi Fest introduces the Gidi Tribe. An evolution of the identity that has found a home in Gidi Fest. The Tribe represents the new African generation that refuses to be defeated or defined by their circumstances. It’s an emergence of young, determined individuals coming together to break down boundaries, who refuse to take no for an answer and rewrite the status quo.

” Gidi is the Tribe, the Tribe is Gidi”

You’ll find us everywhere so look out for #iamGidiTribe and join the movement. The tribe is large, loud and gearing up for Gidi Fest 2018.

Early Bird Tickets are now available at www.gidifest.com

Date: 30 March, 2018

Venue: Hard Rock Café Beach Front

For further inquiries including promotional opportunities, please contact: [email protected]

The post Gidi Culture Festival Moves To Hard Rock Cafe Beach Front appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

