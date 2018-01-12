Gidi Fest Introduces The Gidi Tribe And Early Bird Tickets

The 5th annual Gidi Culture Fest is set to hold in Lagos over Easter weekend.

The 2018 edition of the festival, the marquee 5th year, will bring with it changes and additions as well as a theme that celebrates the African youth, all to bring another unforgettable festival experience to Lagos.

This year we introduce the Gidi Tribe. An evolution of the identity that has found a home in Gidi Fest. The Tribe represents the new African generation that refuses to be defeated or defined by their circumstances. It’s an emergence of young, determined individuals, who refuse to take no for an answer, coming together to break down boundaries, and rewrite the status quo.

The Tribe is Gidi and Gidi is the Tribe!

You’ll find us everywhere so look out for #iamGidiTribe and join the movement. The tribe is large, loud and gearing up for Gidi Fest 2018. Follow @gidifest @eclipseliveafrica

Early Bird Tickets are available now at www.gidifest.com . For further inquiries including promotional opportunities, please contact: [email protected]

