Gifty, Marvis, Kemen, others turn up for Bisola’s 32nd birthday party (Photos)

Big Brother Naija star, Bisola turned 32 years old on Sunday, January 21st and she marked the occasion with family, friends and some fellow housemates. The singer, actress and event host rocked looked simple and chick for her day. Here are photos from the event:

The post Gifty, Marvis, Kemen, others turn up for Bisola’s 32nd birthday party (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

