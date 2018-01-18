Gigaba: Treasury can’t afford more Eskom bailouts – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Gigaba: Treasury can't afford more Eskom bailouts
Eyewitness News
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that National Treasury will take unspecified action soon to tackle the ailing utility's challenges. FILE: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba during the PGF Breakfast at Nasrec on 16 December 2017. Picture: Louise …
Eskom could collapse SA economy, warns Gigaba
South African finmin says Treasury cannot afford Eskom bailout
