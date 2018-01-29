Girl, Lover Boy In Court For Dumping 3-week-old Baby

A girl and her lover boy who allegedly dumped their three-week-old baby girl by the roadside were on Monday brought before an Upper Area Court 3 in Jos. Zainab Yakubu, a 15-year-old student, was arraigned with her boyfriend, Abdullahi Ismail, the suspected father of the abandoned child. The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence […]

The post Girl, Lover Boy In Court For Dumping 3-week-old Baby appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

