Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A girl and her lover boy who allegedly dumped their three-week-old baby girl by the roadside were on Monday brought before an Upper Area Court 3 in Jos. Zainab Yakubu, a 15-year-old student, was arraigned with her boyfriend, Abdullahi Ismail, the suspected father of the abandoned child. The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence […]

The post Girl, Lover Boy In Court For Dumping 3-week-old Baby appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

