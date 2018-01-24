Give Buhari Another 20 years, he will Still Fail – Mike Ozekhome reacts to OBJ’s Letter

Chief Mike Ozekhome has responded to Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari encouraging him not to look for re-election in 2019.

Ozekhome said that regardless of whether the president is given 20 years, he will at present neglect to do anything sensible in the lives of Nigerians.

Obasanjo’s 13-page letter on Tuesday disturb the Nigerian political climate as he censured the President and cautioned him against re-challenging in 2019. Ozekhome expressed gratitude toward the Elder statesman for discharging the letter and debilitating Buhari from competing for the nation’s main seat once more. In his words;

“Regardless of whether you give Buhari an additional 20 years, he will just take Nigeria in reverse to an ever increasing extent. It is smarter to spare Nigeria from him.That is the reason some of his supporters in the decision party are backing off in light of the fact that they have understood that he’s a wrong steed to back.

Some APC governors are as yet playing the notorious ostrich, saying this man is doing admirably notwithstanding when they realize that he isn’t doing well.So, I thoroughly concur with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. In reality his call is coming past the point of no return.”

