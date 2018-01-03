 ‘Giving your January salary to a Pastor as first fruit is foolishness and it is Sinful’ – Daddy Freeze | Nigeria Today
‘Giving your January salary to a Pastor as first fruit is foolishness and it is Sinful’ – Daddy Freeze

Controversial Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze has started a YouTube vlog where he discusses and analyzes both religious and social issues, especially those pertaining to his #FreeTheSheeple movement. On today’s episode, he tackles the topic: First Fruit. Should you or should you not give “first fruit” to your church? Watch Daddy Freeze give answers. Watch […]

The post ‘Giving your January salary to a Pastor as first fruit is foolishness and it is Sinful’ – Daddy Freeze appeared first on Timeofgist.

