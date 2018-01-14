 Glo has not acquired 9Mobile – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Glo has not acquired 9Mobile – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Glo has not acquired 9Mobile
Vanguard
Globacom denied media reports which insinuated that it was the preferred bidder to acquire telecommunications company, 9Mobile. A terse press statement issued in Lagos late Friday said: “Globacom has not acquired 9Mobile as widely reported in the media
9mobile Sale Suffers Huge Setback as Court Quashes Process?Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.