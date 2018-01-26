Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices celebrates Nigeria’s first bobsled team – Vanguard
Vanguard
Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices celebrates Nigeria's first bobsled team
Africa's first-ever bobsled team, made up of three Nigerian female athletes, will this week grace the studios of CNN International's popular magazine programme, African Voices, sponsored by telecommunications giant, Globacom. The inspiring team …
Nigeria's Bobsled Team To Feature On Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices
