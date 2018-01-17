Globacom May Not Buy 9Mobile – Nigeria News
|
Nigeria News
|
Globacom May Not Buy 9Mobile
Nigeria News
Owing up to some accrued alleged debt, Globacom, Nigeria's second-largest telecommunications network, may not be able to acquire 9Mobile. Reports have earlier revealed the intention of Globacom to purchase (mobile formerly known as Etisalat. Globacom …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!