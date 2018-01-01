 Global insured loss climbs to $306bn – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Global insured loss climbs to $306bn – Vanguard

Global insured loss climbs to $306bn
GLOBAL insured loss estimates for year 2017 has risen to $306 billion from $188 billion recorded in 2016, according to report by Swiss Re. Accordingly, the firm noted that 2017 was the third highest global insured loss year on Swiss Re sigma records
