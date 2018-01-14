GM to launch autonomous cars next year – Independent Online
GM to launch autonomous cars next year
CAPE TOWN – Multinational motor vehicle giant, General Motors announced plans to mass-produce self-driving cars by 2019. Set to be the fourth generation of its driverless, all-electric Chevy Bolts, the self-driving car will not feature traditional …
