Goals from Lingard, Lukaku give Manchester United late win
Jesse Lingard scored his fourth goal in as many games and substitute Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage time effort as Manchester United reached the English FA Cup fourth round. The former champions beat Championship side Derby County 2-0 on Friday. Lingard, who scored a pair of fine goals in a 2-2 Premier League draw with […]
The post Goals from Lingard, Lukaku give Manchester United late win appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!