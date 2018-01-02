 God has asked me to contest for presidency – Pastor Tunde Bakare | Nigeria Today
God has asked me to contest for presidency – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Nigerian Prophetic-Apostolic pastor, Tunde Bakare has said that God has told him to contest for the presidency. Bakare said God also revealed to him that most of the political juggernauts in the country would fall at the feet of women in 2018. The serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly explained that God did not […]

