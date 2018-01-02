God has asked me to run for Presidency — Pastor Tunde Bakare

The Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said God has told him not to end his political career as he had earlier contemplated. Specifically, Bakare, who contested as the vice-presidential candidate on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change in the 2011 presidential election, said God told him […]

The post God has asked me to run for Presidency — Pastor Tunde Bakare appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

