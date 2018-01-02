God has spoken, Buhari will be disgraced out of office -FFK

Femi Fani Kayode popularly called FFK said the president will be disgraced out of office 2019.

In reaction to Fulani Herdsmen killings Southern Kaduna in Femi said the Lord has rejected the President.

The former Minister of Aviation wrote:

“Not only has the Lord rejected Buhari, not only will he be disgraced out of office with shame and ignomy but there is also this: no individual that had a hand in bringing this unprecedented and unrepentant curse to power in 2015 shall ever lead or rule Nigeria in the future.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

