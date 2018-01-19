God Is Angry With Perpetrators Of Benue Killings – Sultan Of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar has condemned the killings in Benue, adding that God is angry with the killers. He made this known at the 1st General Assembly of Inter-faith Dialogue Forum held in Abuja on Thursday. According to The Punch, the Sultan, a retired Brigadier General, queried the competence and readiness of […]

The post God Is Angry With Perpetrators Of Benue Killings – Sultan Of Sokoto appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

