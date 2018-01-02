God told me “Run for the Presidency” – Tunde Bakare

Head Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare has said he has been instructed by God to run for Presidency, Punch reports. He said this during the crossover service of his church Latter Rain Assembly. Bakare, who was a running mate to present president Muhammadu Buhari in 2011 said God told him not to bring his […]

The post God told me “Run for the Presidency” – Tunde Bakare appeared first on BellaNaija.

