“God Told Me To Run For President” – Pastor Bakare

The senior pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has revealed that the Lord God has told him that his political career is not yet over, adding that he should run for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Bakare, who contested as the vice-presidential candidate on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change in the 2011 presidential election, made this known during the cross over service at The Church’s auditorium in Ogba, Lagos, on Monday morning.

Breaking down the 12 major things he said God had revealed to him would happen in 2018, Bakare explained that God had not told him when the “appointed time” to run for the presidency would be.

His words: “I heard the Lord say to me, politics is not over for you, there is still one thing left for you to do; run for president.” “And He said to me, I will work it out myself. I will make it happen in due course. Please trust me, I lie not in the Holy Ghost. This is not easy for me to share with you. I shared this with you, so that you can pray along with me.”

Pastor Bakare also said God has not told him the exact time, adding that the Lord said “I will make it happen in due course”.

Watch video as published by TheCable below:

The post “God Told Me To Run For President” – Pastor Bakare appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

