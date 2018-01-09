Golden Globes 2018: Full list of winners

The 75th Golden Globe Awards honored film and American television of 2017 and was broadcast from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
The awards which saw the gathering of the film and television industry bigwigs and veterans , kicked off the yearly season.
Best actress in a limited series or television movie
WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Best supporting actor in a motion picture (drama)
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Best actress in a TV series (musical/comedy)
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best actress in a TV series (drama)
WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale Claire Foy, The Crown
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best TV series (drama)
WINNER: The Handmaid’s Tale This Is Us
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV film
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan WINNER: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies David Thewlis, Fargo
Best Original Score
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri WINNER: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Best original song
Home, Ferdinand
Mighty River, Mudboumd
Remember Me, Coco
The Star, The Star WINNER: This Is Me, The Greatest Showman
Best actor (comedy/musical)
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver WINNER: James Franco, The Disaster Artist Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV film
WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best animated film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner WINNER: Coco Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best supporting actress in a motion picture (drama)
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best screenplay
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri The Post
Molly’s Game
Best foreign film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father WINNER: In the Fade Loveless
The Square
Best actor in a miniseries or TV movie
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Jude Law, The Young Pope WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Fargo Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best TV series (comedy)
Black-ish WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best actor in a TV series (musical/comedy)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish WINNER: Aziz Ansari, Master of None Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best film director
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best miniseries or TV movie
WINNER: Big Little Lies Feud: Bette and Joan
Fargo
Top of the Lake: China Girl
The Sinner
Best actress in a film (comedy/musical)
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya WINNER: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best film (comedy/musical)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya WINNER: Lady Bird
Best actor (drama)
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Tom Hanks, The Post
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best actress (drama)
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best film (drama)
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Call Me by Your Name WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
