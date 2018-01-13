Gombe Scammer Arraigned By EFCC Over N600,000 Fraud

Alhaji Adamu Idris a fraudster in Gombe State has been arraigned by The Economics and Financial Crimes Commission. He scammed a Hajiya Asabe Hussaini N600,000 over a house. Adamu convinced Hajiya to sell her house telling her the house was on a shifting slope and promised he would help her find a house situated in […]

